Russia’s kamikaze drones have Western spare parts – Ukraine’s National Security Secretary

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image
Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities have spare parts that neither Iran nor Russia can manufacture, according to the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, the Ukrainska Pravda reported.
During the national telethon, Oleksii Danilov revealed that spare parts made in the countries that are allies of Ukraine were found in Iranian Shaheds used by Russia to bomb Ukraine.
“We disassembled them [drones – ed.] and, unfortunately, found components that are not produced in Iran or Russia. We have to figure out how the sanctioned country can get access to spare parts made in the countries that are our allies and partners,” Oleksii Danilov said.
Danilov suggested that spare parts could have been purchased even before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed were mainly produced in 2019-2021.
Tags: Iran, kamikaze drones, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sanctions, Shaheds