Russia’s kamikaze drones have Western spare parts – Ukraine’s National Security Secretary

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image

Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities have spare parts that neither Iran nor Russia can manufacture, according to the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov, the Ukrainska Pravda reported.

During the national telethon, Oleksii Danilov revealed that spare parts made in the countries that are allies of Ukraine were found in Iranian Shaheds used by Russia to bomb Ukraine.

“We disassembled them [drones – ed.] and, unfortunately, found components that are not produced in Iran or Russia. We have to figure out how the sanctioned country can get access to spare parts made in the countries that are our allies and partners,” Oleksii Danilov said.

Danilov suggested that spare parts could have been purchased even before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed were mainly produced in 2019-2021.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Iran, kamikaze drones, Russia, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sanctions, Shaheds