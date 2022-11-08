Ukrainian soldiers have captured Russian UAV with chips from western home appliance and inscription “USSR”

Photo: Kharkiv territorial defense

Ukrainian soldiers from Kharkiv territorial defense have captured the Russian UAV Hranat-4 which is reportedly the first case of capturing this UAV. Interestingly, Russians wrote on it “Z”, “V”, “USSR”, and “For peace.” The word “peace” means also “world” and “church community” in Russian.

Ukrainian soldiers who captured the drone said that the UAV included chips from various home appliance.