Ukraine supports the proposal by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to establish a ceasefire during the Winter Olympic Games, which will take place in February 2026.

neutral independent participants, without their national flag, anthem, or team designation. The International Olympic Committee maintained these sanctions following Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023.



However, in September, the International Paralympic Committee restoring their full membership rights and opening the possibility for athletes to compete under national flags at future Paralympic Games. Russian athletes can compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics only asparticipants, without their national flag, anthem, or team designation. The International Olympic Committee maintained these sanctions following Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in October 2023.However, in September, the InternationalCommittee lifted partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus,their full membership rights and opening the possibility for athletes toat future Paralympic Games.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi announced the position during a Friday briefing in Kyiv, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

While welcoming Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's initiative, he pointed to an uncomfortable pattern: Russia has previously launched invasions of both Georgia and Ukraine during Olympic truces.

The timing wasn't accidental, according to Tykhyi. Global media attention fixes on sporting competitions, providing cover for military operations.

"Crimes can be committed against the backdrop of these events," he said.

At the same time, Tykhyi emphasized that "Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire with Russia, without necessarily waiting for the Olympics."

"We are ready right now," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Russia has continued to disregard ceasefire proposals from the United States, Tykhyi noted. Yet he suggested Ukraine would accept an Olympic-timed truce if that proves the only framework Moscow will consider.

"If Russia needs an 'Olympic truce' for this, then let it be an 'Olympic truce.' But we insist that this happen sooner."

The Italian proposal emerged ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for 6-26 February 2026.

Tajani, who serves as both Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, submitted the plan to the United Nations calling for an Olympic truce covering all ongoing conflicts, specifically naming Ukraine and the Middle East.

Approximately 591 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed since Russia's 2022 invasion.