A family car explodes after running over a mine in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: three children among victims

A car in which a family with three children was traveling blew up after running over an unknown explosive device near the villages of Morozova Dolyna, Bohodukhiv district, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv oblast. The incident happened on 2 June 2023 around noon, Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov informed.
A 37-year-old mother died on the spot. Two girls aged 12 and 15 and a 12-year-old boy were seriously injured. All the injured are hospitalized, and doctors are fighting for their lives.
“I emphasize once again that mine danger in Kharkiv Oblast remains very high.Be as careful as possible. Do not visit forests, fields, forest strips, roadsides, water banks, etc. It can be deadly.Move exclusively on paved roads,” Syniehubov wrote about the incident.
Russian forces left a lot of mines and other explosive devices in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast like on other territories they occupied in 2022. Despite Ukraine’s demining effort continuing daily, authorities say it will take decades to clear from mines all of Ukraine. Currently, Ukraine remains the most mine-contaminated country in the world.
