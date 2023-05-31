Russia’s MoD inflates Ukrainian casualties likely to conceal high Russian losses – ISW

Editor’s NoteThe Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is likely attempting to conceal the high Russian losses in Ukraine by artificially inflating Ukrainian casualties in the war, according to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu claimed on 30 May that Russian forces had destroyed an absurdly high number of Western-provided Ukrainian weapons, including long range missiles, in the past month.
Shoigu celebrated claimed successes and training efforts, including by awarding Russian formations and bragging about the upcoming summer military exercises. A Wagner Group-affiliated milblogger criticized Shoigu, implying that Shoigu’s statements are so unrealistic that they appear to be fake to readers.
Dutch open-source group Oryx reported on May 29 that it confirmed that Russia has lost over 2,000 tanks and 2,366 infantry fighting vehicles (including over 850 BMPs) since the war began.
Read also:
- Russian actions show reactive approach, hinder reserve generation – UK intel
- Occupied Crimea head creates private armies ahead of Ukraine’s offensive
- Russian military spending hits 4.1% of GDP in 2022, strains government finances – British intel
- Russia’s shift towards mandating sacrifices in war effort echoes Soviet-style compulsion – UK intel
- Frontline report: Prigozhin’s video exposes high losses and failure of Wagner Group in battle for Bakhmut
- Kremlin reportedly spent USD 38.7 billion in 2023 likely to fund its war effort – ISW
Tags: Russian losses