Russian shelling kills one Ukrainian civilian in Kharkiv Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

On May 31, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Local authorities said that a 60-year-old man was killed, and a 52-year-old woman sustained shrapnel injuries in the attack.

In addition, several private houses and a market were damaged as a result of the shelling.

