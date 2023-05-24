Counteroffensive to start soon, minimum arms stocks already in place – Ukraine intel chief

Maj-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), stated that in an interview with Japan’s NHK, HUR’s Telegram account wrote, Ukrainform reports.
“Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and time cannot be wasted anymore. We already have minimum weapons and other equipment stocks in place. I can only say that it will start soon,” Budanov said.
He noted that the country would need significant restocks to continue the operation.
