According to the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Ukrainian forces have accumulated enough strength and weapons to start de-occupating Ukrainian territories temporarily seized by Russia.

Maj-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), stated that in an interview with Japan’s NHK, HUR’s Telegram account wrote, Ukrainform reports.

“Many civilians are still under Russian occupation, and time cannot be wasted anymore. We already have minimum weapons and other equipment stocks in place. I can only say that it will start soon,” Budanov said.

He noted that the country would need significant restocks to continue the operation.

