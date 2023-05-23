Ukraine F-16 training has begun in Poland, says EU’s Borrell – France 24

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force
The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets has begun in Poland, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on 23 May, after the United States gave its green light, France 24 reports.
“I am happy that finally, the training of the pilots for the F-16 has started in several countries. It will take time, but the sooner the better,” he said at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, adding “For example in Poland.”
A European diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed the training had started in Poland, Euroactiv reports. The defence ministry in Warsaw declined to comment.
