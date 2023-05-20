Ukrainian service dogs awarded for dedicated service

Photo: National Guard

Four service dogs of Ukraine’s National Guard were awarded medals for their dedicated service, the Guard’s press service said.

The German shepherds were evacuated westward from Kharkiv at the start of Russia’s full-blown war in February 2022. This saved them from being killed — four Russian aviation bombs were dumped at the military unit where the dogs were trained.

Together, the four dogs — Dzhuki, Irbis, Antey, and Odin — uncovered:

more than 35 grenades;

about 2000 rounds of ammunition;

2 kg of TNT;

a PM pistol with ammunition;

a Kalashnikov rifle;

6 grenade launcher fragmentation charges.

“It was a shock for our pets. For safety reasons, we evacuated the dogs to the western regions of Ukraine,” says dog handler Anatoliy.

The dog handlers spent more than a year separated from their four-legged pets.

“They definitely recognized us – you should have seen how they wagged their tails!” says dog handler Serhiy.

Now, National Guard servicemen work each day to restore the skills of their “students.”

All photos by National Guard

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: animals, service dogs