Ukraine downs 16 of 22 Shahed drones, three of six cruise missiles in Russian nighttime air attack

A private enterprise in Kryvyi Rih damaged by the Russian air attack on 19 May 2023. Source: Telegram/Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration

In the early hours of 19 May, air raid alerts were declared in Ukraine’s northern regions, later joined by sirens in the south and, eventually, a nationwide air alarm.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command says Russia has again attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed “kamikaze” drones and Kalibr missiles, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the targets.

“Overnight into 19 May 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north and southeast with Shahed-136/131 [one-way] attack drones, and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea. The launches of 22 Shaheds and six Kalibrs were recorded. During this night attack, the air defense forces and means of the air command Center, West, and South of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed three cruise missiles and 16 attack drones,” the Command wrote.

Various social media sources reported explosions in the oblasts of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, most of which apparently were the activities of the air defenses.

During the Russian attack, several explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih, targeting a private industrial enterprise and resulting in significant damage, destroyed equipment, and workshops catching fire, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast authorities reported. A 64-year-old woman was severely injured and hospitalized. A four-story administrative building also caught fire, causing minor injuries to a 45-year-old man who will receive treatment at home.

At about 4 a.m., an explosion was heard in the western-Ukrainian city of Lviv. The oblast head said the air defenders were successful, and there were no casualties, while the Lviv mayor clarified that the Shahed attack targeted critical infrastructure in the city.

Tags: Russian attacks, Russian missiles, Shahed-136