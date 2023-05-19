Explosions shake occupied Mariupol

On 19 May, loud explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Mariupol, according to an advisor to the mayor, Petro Andriushchenko. He stated that several blasts occurred at the Mariupol International Airport.

Residents of the Nevsky residential complex, which had been visited by Russian President Vladimir Putin just a month ago, witnessed a black cloud of smoke rising over the city.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced that reconstruction works at the airport in Mariupol would begin in 2023, as reported by the pro-Kremlin media outlet RT News.

