Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall to launch joint enterprise in July

Ukroboronprom, the State Concern of Ukraine, and German defense company Rheinmetall have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership, with their joint venture set to commence operations in July.
According to the press service of Ukroboronprom, the aim of the collaboration is to strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and national security by establishing a joint enterprise.
“Rheinmetall possesses the experience and capabilities to be a valuable and powerful partner for Ukraine in both the short and long term. On the other hand, Ukroboronprom, led by Yuriy Husev, is a highly reliable partner for us,” emphasized Armin Papperger, the CEO of the German company.
The initial focus of the partnership will be on the technical servicing and repair of armored vehicles already provided to Ukraine. The partners plan to expand their collaboration by jointly producing Rheinmetall products in Ukraine and engaging in the joint development of advanced weapons and military equipment, leveraging the expertise of both Ukrainian and German specialists.
The joint venture is scheduled to commence its operations in mid-July 2023.
