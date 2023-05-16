Russian indiscriminate shelling of Nikopol injures a child

The aftermath of the Russian shelling in Nikopol, southeastern Ukraine.

Credit: Serhii Lysak.

Russian indiscriminate artillery shelling of the residential areas in the city of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, southeastern Ukraine) and its vicinities injured three people, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported.

On 15 May, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and its suburbs with heavy artillery fire. Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol district was hit, but the city of Nikopol suffered the most, according to Serhii Lysak. Almost three dozen shells hit the city.

Three people got wounded in the Russian shelling, including a 14-year-old girl. She was taken to the hospital promptly and is in satisfactory condition now. Two more men, aged 61 and 42, were wounded as well.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the city of Nikopol. Several outbuildings and an infrastructure facility were set ablaze. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

Fourteen five-story buildings and seven townhouses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed entirely, and another eight were damaged. The shells also damaged five cars.

Three private enterprises and a car service station were damaged. There was no military infrastructure or Ukrainian troops anywhere near. Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilians and multiply their war crimes.

