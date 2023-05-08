Russia starts mobilization in occupied Mariupol

An example of an order to pass the medical commission, which Mariupol employees of state enterprises started receiving.

Russia started mobilizing men in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which it wholly occupied on 20 May 2022. This was reported by the Mariupol city council, which published an order to pass the medical commission, which Mariupol employees of state enterprises started receiving.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said that

“conscript commissions have started working in Mariupol. The occupiers are already looking for citizens who do not fulfill their “military obligations.” The enemy plans to draft men by August.”

As was reported, Russia destroyed nearly 90% of Mariupol while the city’s population shrank fivefold. However, later Russia started resettling to Mariupol migrants from its remote Asian parts, especially from poor regions.

Tags: Mariupol