Russian shelling kills six civilians in Kherson Oblast, governor says

Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda 

The Ukrainian governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that on 6 May six civilians were killed and four injured in Russian shelling, which deliberately targeted residential buildings in Kherson Oblast.

According to him, Russian troops hit the region with 237 projectiles launched from heavy artillery, “Grad” rocket launcher, tanks, and aircraft.

In addition, Prokudin has stated that Ukraine evacuated 27 civilians from the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast.

