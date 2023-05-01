Russia lost 100,000 troops since December — White House

Only since December, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, according to The White House. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the estimates are based on intelligence data.
Russian troops suffered the largest losses in Bakhmut — a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast with a pre-war population of 60,000 which they have been struggling to occupy fully since December 2022.
According to the White House official, the United States will soon provide Ukraine with further military aid support packages, while nearly everything Ukraine requested for the counteroffensive has already been transferred.
