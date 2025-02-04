Ukraine’s spy chief says nearly 8,000 North Korean soldiers still fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Nearly 8,000 North Korean soldiers are still fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), according to The War Zone.

North Korea reportedly dispatched 12,000 soldiers to Russia’s Kursk border region in late October, supporting Moscow’s military efforts following Ukraine’s August incursion. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy previously indicated that approximately 4,000 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded, with recent battlefield losses potentially escalating this figure. Pyongyang’s troops lack modern warfare training and heavy equipment, while Ukrainian sources note that Russia uses the North Koreans as “cannon fodder” in human-wave attacks.

Budanov said that the activity of North Korean troops has decreased recently due to heavy losses. However, he dismissed media reports claiming that these forces have not been seen on the front lines for weeks, calling them “wrong.”

Earlier, The New York Times reported that North Korean soldiers were not seen at the front for about two weeks.

“We have to wait some time to see if there are any real changes or if this is just lower activities for a couple of days,” he explained.

Budanov confirmed that North Korean forces have lost about 4,000 soldiers, including those killed and wounded. He attributed these losses to “lack of real combat experience” and the use of “human wave” tactics.

North Koreans are advancing “almost without any combat vehicles,” he added. Budanov suggested that their willingness to push forward against Ukrainian drones and artillery is strong likely due to their loyalty to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

While the activity of North Korean forces in Kursk Oblast may have slowed in recent days, Budanov reiterated his statement from last week that Pyongyang plans to send additional artillery and missile forces to Russia, along with more artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. However, these forces will not conduct ground combat operations, Budanov added.

