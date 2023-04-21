Poland, Baltic states propose to cut off Russia’s Gazprombank from SWIFT – EU Observer

As per EU Observer, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have proposed imposing restrictions on Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest bank, in the 11th sanctions package of the EU.
According to the proposal, new measures should include freezing the assets of the bank and disconnection from the international information and payment transfer system, SWIFT.
In addition, the countries have suggested banning the import of liquefied gas and aluminum from Russia into the EU, imposing limits on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, and restricting the export of Russian diamonds.
The European Commission will present the new package of sanctions to EU ambassadors on April 21 during a close meeting, UkrInfrom reported.
