Poland, Baltic states propose to cut off Russia’s Gazprombank from SWIFT – EU Observer

As per EU Observer, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have proposed imposing restrictions on Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest bank, in the 11th sanctions package of the EU.

According to the proposal, new measures should include freezing the assets of the bank and disconnection from the international information and payment transfer system, SWIFT.

In addition, the countries have suggested banning the import of liquefied gas and aluminum from Russia into the EU, imposing limits on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, and restricting the export of Russian diamonds.

The European Commission will present the new package of sanctions to EU ambassadors on April 21 during a close meeting, UkrInfrom reported.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Sanctions