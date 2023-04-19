Delivered Patriot systems will allow Ukraine “to do the things we’ve been talking about for a long time”

The sooner the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex handed over to Ukraine by Germany starts its combat duty, the more quickly Ukrainian defenders will be able to start performing a number of important tasks, the spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said in the TV air.

Patriot systems, having the ability to shoot down Russian planes at a distance of 150 kilometers, will significantly decrease Russian possibilities of attacking Ukrainian troops with guided bombs, at least in some sections of the frontline.

“The sooner it goes on combat duty, the better it will be, and we’ll be able to react and do the things we’ve been talking about for a long time. The complex has a long-range, and it can reach a distance of 150 km. This will allow us to push Russian aircraft away from our borders. If it is the Patriot-3 variant, the complex can also shoot down ballistic targets. At a distance of 40 km, but still, this is the first complex that can shoot down ballistic missiles such as the Iskander-M and others. Of course, it strengthens us, and this is a historic step that is happening these days,” Ihnat said.

As was reported, Russians are using guided bombs on the frontline en masse, launching them at approximately 50 kilometers from the frontline. Also, as per an update on the German govt’s website, Germany has already delivered its SAM Patriot to Ukraine.



Germany delivered its SAM Patriot to Ukraine, as per an update on the German govt's website, where the Ukraine mil aid list has one new and two updated items: 🔹air defense system PATRIOT with missiles

🔹76 Zetros trucks

🔹124 border protection vehicleshttps://t.co/WVHQy798CT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 19, 2023

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Patriot