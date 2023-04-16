Iran sentences ten air defense military over downed Ukraine’s airliner

Ukrainian military carrying a coffin containing the remains of one of the PS752 crash victims at a memorial ceremony. 19 January 2020, Boryspil Airport. Source: president.gov.ua

A court in Iran sentenced ten Iranian air defense military responsible for taking down a Ukrainian airliner Boeing 737-800 near Tehran (Iran) on 8 January 2020, Bloomberg reported.

Back in 2020, Iranian troops shot down a Ukrainian airplane en route from Tehran to Kyiv. Initially, the Iranian authorities denied that the Iranian military had taken down the Ukrainian passenger plane over Iran. However, later Iran’s authorities claimed responsibility and launched an investigation into the tragedy.

There were 176 passengers and crew aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752, including 11 Ukrainians. All of them died in the crash.

Iran’s judiciary sentenced ten members of its air defense forces to between one and 13 years in prison for their involvement in taking down a Ukrainian airliner in 2020, Bloomberg reported.

