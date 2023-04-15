Number of countries working on Russian war crimes tribunal increases to 34

The number of participating countries in the group working on the creation of a special tribunal regarding the Russian crime of aggression has increased to 34.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba said that another country, Costa Rica, will join the group.
During our call today, FM Arnoldo Tinoco informed me that Costa Rica has decided to join the Core Group on the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, bringing the total number of states to 34. We also discussed ways to further boost bilateral cooperation.
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 14, 2023
