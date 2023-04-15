Number of countries working on Russian war crimes tribunal increases to 34

Latest news Ukraine

The number of participating countries in the group working on the creation of a special tribunal regarding the Russian crime of aggression has increased to 34.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba said that another country, Costa Rica, will join the group.

EU seeks tribunal for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, proposes plan for confiscating frozen Russian assets

