Ukraine downs 14 of 17 Russian kamikaze drones during nighttime attack – Air Defense Command

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

At about 2 a.m. on 4 April, the Odesa District State Administration reported that the Russian forces attacked Odesa city and district with strike drones.

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces later wrote that Russians launched a total of “up to 17” Iranian-made Shahed-series loitering munitions as the Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 14 of them:

“Overnight into 4 April 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones. In total, up to 17 launches of attack UAVs were recorded, allegedly from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed 14 Shaheds,” the Command’s message reads.

Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman for the Operational Command South, said that 13 of the 17 launched drones were shot down over Odesa Oblast, and one over Mykolaiv’s.

“A hit on an enterprise in Odesa Oblast caused a fire, which rescuers managed to extinguish by morning. Preliminarily, there were no casualties,” Nazarov wrote on Telegram.

The public broadcaster Suspilne reported explosions in Odesa at 1:17 a.m. The air raid alert was announced in the region at 1:23 after the explosions, according to Suspilne.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Odesa, Shahed-136