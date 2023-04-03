Already 2005 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity during POWs exchanges

On 3 April 2023, another prisoner exchange took place. Ten Ukrainian soldiers and sergeants returned from Russian captivity. They were captured in the battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast and near Kreminna and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast. Also, two civilians, who were held hostage by Russia, were returned: from the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast and from Mariupol.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, already 2005 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity in POWs exchanges, the Coordination Headquarters regarding the prisoners of war informed.

The exchange happened in response to the repatriation of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of the Russian military, which Ukraine conducted on 24 March 2023.

