Already 2005 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity during POWs exchanges

On 3 April 2023, another prisoner exchange took place. Ten Ukrainian soldiers and sergeants returned from Russian captivity. They were captured in the battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast and near Kreminna and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast. Also, two civilians, who were held hostage by Russia, were returned: from the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast and from Mariupol.

10 more Ukrainian POWs and two civilians returned from Russian captivity on 3 April. Five of them were seriously wounded. In total, 2005 Ukrainians have already returned from captivity during prisoner exchanges. https://t.co/CwVgrmst1r pic.twitter.com/EFb0cPsNXl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 3, 2023

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, already 2005 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity in POWs exchanges, the Coordination Headquarters regarding the prisoners of war informed.

The exchange happened in response to the repatriation of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of the Russian military, which Ukraine conducted on 24 March 2023.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: prisoners of war (POWs), Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs)