Moldova’s Ukrainian NGO calls for criminal charges against pro-Russian ex-president Dodon

Then-president of Moldova Igor Dodon addressing Russia's State Duma in 2018 called Russia a strategic partner and promised to protect Russian language in Moldova. Photo: duma.gov.ru

A Moldovan association of Ukrainians submitted a criminal complaint to the Prosecutor General’s Office against the country’s ex-President Igor Dodon for inciting Russian military intervention in Moldova, the local internet newspaper NewsMaker reports. The application was published on Facebook by the chairman of the Association, Mikhail Bagas.

The Association of Ukrainians of Republic Moldova “Împreună” has called for an investigation into the matter and for Dodon to be held responsible for “treason, incitement of interethnic hatred, support and call for war.” Dodon is alleged to have openly called for Russian troops to invade Moldova, during a speech he gave Gagauzia, a region in southern Moldova with an ethnic Gagauz majority. The NGO has accused him of promoting war and supporting an attack by the Russian army on the independent state of Moldova.

In a video that circulated on social media, Dodon can be heard saying,

“I am sure that we need to be friends with Russia. Not against Europe. Without Russia, we won’t survive because we need that market, cheap diesel for agricultural producers. We need cheap gas and electricity because there is no other way. That’s why I want to ask you: don’t give up. Everything will be fine, we will break through. Our guys are already close.”

NewsMaker notes that Dodon has not yet commented on the criminal complaint made against him by the Ukrainian Association of Moldova.

In 2017, Igor Dodon was the only foreign leader to visit Putin’s Victory Day parade in Moscow.

In 2020, incumbent President Dodon lost the presidential elections to pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu.

In May 2022, Dodon was charged with passive corruption, receipt of financing by a political party from a criminal organization, illegal enrichment, and high treason, which resulted in putting him under house arrest.

In November 2022, Moldova’s Supreme Court of Justice released him from under house arrest, but banned him from leaving Moldova.

On 16 March 2023, the court extended the ruling banning Dodon from leaving the country.

Read also:

Prosecutor's Office of Moldova charged former President of Moldova Ihor Dodon with corruption. In 2019 Dodon was recorded while taking a 'pack' allegedly filled with money from the ex-leader of the Democratic Party Vladimir Plahotniuc. https://t.co/omwl8CPqE2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 18, 2022

Prosecutor's Office of Moldova charged former President of Moldova Ihor Dodon with corruption. In 2019 Dodon was recorded while taking a 'pack' allegedly filled with money from the ex-leader of the Democratic Party Vladimir Plahotniuc. https://t.co/omwl8CPqE2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 18, 2022

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Igor Dodon, Moldova, Russian assets