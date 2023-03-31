Slovenia’s PM signs joint declaration supporting Ukraine’s intention to join NATO

Photo: UNIAN

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Golob, signed a joint declaration supporting the Ukrainian intention to join the EU and NATO “as soon as conditions allow,” according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

In the declaration, the leaders of Ukraine and Slovenia also condemned Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, stressing that it undermines the foundations of the UN Charter.

The declaration reaffirmed “the unwavering support of the European Union, NATO, and the UN General Assembly members for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters, as well as fully supporting Ukraine’s inherent right to self-defense and to choose its own security arrangements.”

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Slovenia:

Reiterated their demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders;

noted the readiness to remain fully committed to the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s territories by Russia;

deplored the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine with devastating consequences for civilians;

underlined their firm commitment to bring to justice those responsible for war crimes and other serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and to support the establishment of an ad hoc international tribunal to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression;

recognized the need to establish a sound legal basis for the use of frozen and immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation;

supported Ukraine’s Peace Formula initiative for a just peace based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity;

emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s consistent efforts to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program to enhance global food security.

In addition, Ukraine supported the candidature of the Republic of Slovenia for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2024–2025 term.

Tags: NATO, NATO expansion, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Slovenia, Ukraine