Russia to struggle to regenerate counter-battery radar fleet – British intel

Efforts by both sides to neutralize their opponent’s counter-battery radars have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier. They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery.

However, because they have an active electromagnetic signature, they are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed. Russia has lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M and likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine.

Destroyed Russian counter-battery radar Zoopark-1M somewhere in Kherson Oblast. 📷https://t.co/3qIfshcYfb pic.twitter.com/wRV9plGhyF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 12, 2022

Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions,” the agency tweeted.

A counter-battery radar is a type of radar system used by militaries to locate and track the position of enemy artillery, rocket launchers, and other indirect fire weapons. The primary purpose of a counter-battery radar is to detect and track incoming projectiles in real-time, determine their location, and provide data for counterfire. It is an effective tool for detecting and neutralizing enemy artillery and other indirect fire weapons.

Counter-battery radar systems typically use advanced algorithms and signal processing techniques to determine the trajectory and location of incoming projectiles, allowing for precise targeting of enemy artillery and other indirect fire weapons. These systems can also provide valuable intelligence and situational awareness to military commanders, enabling them to respond quickly and effectively to enemy attacks.