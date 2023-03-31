Russia to struggle to regenerate counter-battery radar fleet – British intel

Latest news Ukraine

While regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is a priority for both Ukraine and Russia, Russia will struggle in this because of the lack of high-tech electronics that have been disrupted by sanctions, the British Defense Intelligence states in its daily update:

“As of 23 March 2023, Ukrainian Special Operation Forces released footage of a Russian ZOOPARK-1M counter-battery radar being destroyed in the Donetsk area.

Efforts by both sides to neutralize their opponent’s counter-battery radars have been a constant element of the conflict. These systems are relatively few in number but are a significant force multiplier. They allow commanders to rapidly locate and strike enemy artillery.

However, because they have an active electromagnetic signature, they are vulnerable to being detected and destroyed. Russia has lost at least six ZOOPARK-1M and likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine.

Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions,” the agency tweeted.

A counter-battery radar is a type of radar system used by militaries to locate and track the position of enemy artillery, rocket launchers, and other indirect fire weapons. The primary purpose of a counter-battery radar is to detect and track incoming projectiles in real-time, determine their location, and provide data for counterfire. It is an effective tool for detecting and neutralizing enemy artillery and other indirect fire weapons.

Counter-battery radar systems typically use advanced algorithms and signal processing techniques to determine the trajectory and location of incoming projectiles, allowing for precise targeting of enemy artillery and other indirect fire weapons. These systems can also provide valuable intelligence and situational awareness to military commanders, enabling them to respond quickly and effectively to enemy attacks.

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags