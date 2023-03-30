Russians started dropping guided aviation bombs on the frontline en masse

Guided aviation bombs, illustrative photo.

Russian aircraft have adopted a new tactic to target the Ukrainian frontline without entering the range of Ukraine’s air defense system, said Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Command on the TV air. Russians are using guided air-launched bombs, “which present a significant challenge for the nation.”

“Every day, 500 kg bombs fly dozens of kilometers. [We] have to counteract not only with air defense means,” Ihnat said, adding that it is necessary to work with Western partners so that they can provide Ukraine with fighter jets. He emphasized that Ukraine needs multi-role fighter aircraft to counter this threat because air defense systems can’t cover the entire territory of Ukraine.

Recently, Lloyd Austin, head of the US Department of Defense, suggested that Western partners should currently focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems, missiles, and armored vehicles, rather than F-16 fighters. However, he stated that Ukraine’s armed forces must receive these 4th generation aircraft in the future.

Also, on 30 March 2023, Ukraine’s Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi shared a video and interview about the work of Ukrainian pilots, saying that they need F-16 fighter jets.

Tags: Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), Ukrainian Air Force