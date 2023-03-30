Norway gifts 12 diesel trains to Ukraine — Transport Minister Nygård

The type of the trains which Norway donated

The trains are not new, 40 years old, but “Ukraine itself has wanted this type of material,” Norwegian Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård said in his interview for the Norwegian outlet Nettavisen.

The repair works, and delivery of trains to Ukraine will cost around $1 million, Nygård said. He added that on 29 March, he traveled to Poland to meet with Ukrainian and other countries’ transport ministers. Support for the Ukrainian transport system was among the topics they planned to discuss.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Ukraine-Norway relations