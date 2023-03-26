Locals wrote that a huge explosion happened in Russian Kireevsk near Tula, Russian telegram channel Baza reported, sharing videos. Two people were slightly injured and received medical attention, according to local officials.
Huge explosion happened near Russian Tula, 400 km from Ukraine
According to the Russian telegram channel Baza, the explosion caused a huge crater up to 8 meters deep and up to 15 meters in diameter. Within 500 meters, windows were broken, wounding two. https://t.co/XpFM6tcs3M pic.twitter.com/fzVs9v9xvE
Locals suggested that a drone caused the explosion, Baza wrote.