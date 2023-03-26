Locals wrote that a huge explosion happened in Russian Kireevsk near Tula, Russian telegram channel Baza reported, sharing videos. Two people were slightly injured and received medical attention, according to local officials.



Huge explosion happened near Russian Tula, 400 km from Ukraine According to the Russian telegram channel Baza, the explosion caused a huge crater up to 8 meters deep and up to 15 meters in diameter. Within 500 meters, windows were broken, wounding two. https://t.co/XpFM6tcs3M pic.twitter.com/fzVs9v9xvE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 26, 2023

According to the Baza, the explosion caused a huge crater up to 8 meters deep and up to 15 meters in diameter. Within 500 meters, windows were broken.

Locals suggested that a drone caused the explosion, Baza wrote.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: explosions in Russia, Ukrainian drone strikes