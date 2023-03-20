Ukraine’s NATO membership “only guarantee” of deterring Russia from future aggression – Lt-Gen. Naiev

“The Budapest Memorandum, signed in December 1994, showed that any international agreement can be violated. Therefore, I see Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the constant strengthening of its Armed Forces as the only guarantee of deterring Russian aggression in the future. And we must never forget the saying, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.’ In other words, only a strong and professional army can guarantee peace and tranquility to our country,” said Naiev.

Naiev believes that to end the war, it is necessary to strengthen the international isolation of Russia. It is about economic pressure in the form of international sanctions, depriving the Russians of influential allies who would be able to provide them with military and economic assistance. The ongoing war will end not only when the last Russian soldier leaves Ukrainian soil but when the enemy understands that people who seek to live in a free state can’t be defeated, he says.

