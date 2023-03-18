Ukraine shoots down 11 of 16 Shahed drones in Russia’s last night’s attack

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image 

At around 21:00 on 17 March, Russian troops launched a coordinated attack of the Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones on Ukraine from two directions – the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The air defenses of the air commands Center, East, and West destroyed 11 Shaheds of 16 launched by Russia.

During the attack, some Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels claimed that some drones were launched from the territory of Belarus.

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko reported that air defenses destroyed “all Shahed loitering munitions” heading towards Kyiv.

The Air Command East reported that three of an unspecified number of Shahed drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Dnipro district. Meanwhile, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak said that two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, causing “serious destruction” and a fire, which firefighters were still trying to put out as of 7:30 in the morning.

Air defenses reportedly were active in Lviv Oblast, and explosions were heard in Lviv Oblast’s Yavoriv district.

