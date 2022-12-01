Russian indiscriminate shelling hits apartment building in Nikopol

Russian indiscriminate shelling hits apartment building in Nikopol

The apartment building hit by the Russian artillery strike in Nikopol, southeastern Ukraine. Photo by Valentyn Reznichenko 

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian shelling of the residential areas in Nikopol (southeastern Ukraine) has wounded a 56-year-old man earlier today, according to the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

“Russian occupiers have shelled Nikopol and its vicinities once again today. The artillery strikes have damaged several multi-storey buildings and a power grid,” Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Nikopol is the industrial city that has several pipe producing factories and steel rolling mills. The city is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River and has a population of around 105,000 people. Several times a week, the Russian forces shell the residential areas of Nikopol from the the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the other side of the Dnipro River, forcing locals to get evacuated and seek shelter in other regions of Ukraine.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags