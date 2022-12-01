Russian indiscriminate shelling hits apartment building in Nikopol

The apartment building hit by the Russian artillery strike in Nikopol, southeastern Ukraine. Photo by Valentyn Reznichenko

The Russian shelling of the residential areas in Nikopol (southeastern Ukraine) has wounded a 56-year-old man earlier today, according to the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

“Russian occupiers have shelled Nikopol and its vicinities once again today. The artillery strikes have damaged several multi-storey buildings and a power grid,” Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Nikopol is the industrial city that has several pipe producing factories and steel rolling mills. The city is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River and has a population of around 105,000 people. Several times a week, the Russian forces shell the residential areas of Nikopol from the the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the other side of the Dnipro River, forcing locals to get evacuated and seek shelter in other regions of Ukraine.

Tags: Russia invasion of Ukraine, Russia Ukraine attacks, Russian war crimes