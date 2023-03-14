95% of Kyiv high school students feel proud of their country – poll

95% of Kyiv high school students feel proud of their country – poll

 

95% of Kyiv high school students feel proud of their country, according to the regular survey of schoolchildren in grades 8-11 regarding the language environment conducted by Kyiv City Administration. Compared to 2021, this indicator has doubled and is the highest since 2014.

86% of students noted that the majority of their environment communicates in Ukrainian. 69% of teenagers consider the concept of “patriotism” to work for the well-being of their country. Half of the respondents emphasize that communication in the state language is an important component. 76% of students believe that Ukrainian should be the only state language.

25,450 students took part in it. Among the respondents, 22% are internally displaced persons.

 

