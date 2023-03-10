US Senate & House Committee leaders introduced bipartisan bill to ban Russian uranium imports

Every dollar we give to Russia supports Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine. America’s nuclear industry is ready to transition away from Russian uranium,” said one of the senators John Barrasso, serving as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the senate press service reports.

The bipartisan bill will ban Russian uranium imports to the US. Previously, on 15 February 2023, Manchin, Barrasso, and Risch introduced the Nuclear Fuel Security Act which would ensure a domestic supply of nuclear fuel for America’s existing and advanced reactors.

