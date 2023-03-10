Russian Wagner troops have likely captured a village 6km northwest of Ukraine’s Bakhmut on 9 March

Russian Wagner troops have likely captured Dubovo-Vasylivka village (6km northwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast) on 9 March, Wagner Group manager Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed, and ISW confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut remain in their previous positions. Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who is responsible for the direction, stated after the latest meeting with the president that the defense of Bakhmut is becoming only more important for Ukraine’s forces to destroy the Russian best Wagner troops there.

