US to announce new 400 mn USD military aid package for Ukraine

The US will introduce another round of assistance for Ukraine on 3 March, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on 2 March at the White House, The Washington Post reported.

Kirby didn’t provide more details, saying the package “will include mostly ammunitions … that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have.”

The aid package comprised mainly of ammunition is worth roughly $400 million, two officials and a person familiar with the package said, according to Reuters.

“The package, the sources said on Thursday [2 March], is expected to contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armored vehicle launched bridges,” Reuters wrote.

