108 Ukrainian officials died in Russia’s all-out war

More than 3,500 Ukrainian officials currently serve in the army, State Border Guard Service, and Security Service of Ukraine, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said.

According to him, 108 officials died, 80 were injured, and 200 went missing as of the end of 2022.

