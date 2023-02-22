At 9 am on 22 February air raid alert was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine.
Air alert announced in all oblasts of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/qvva6kXTq9
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 22, 2023
Tags: Russian missile attacks
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Air alert announced all over Ukraine
At 9 am on 22 February air raid alert was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine.
Air alert announced in all oblasts of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/qvva6kXTq9
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 22, 2023
Your opinion matters!Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Tags: Russian missile attacks
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine