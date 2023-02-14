Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 356: 130 pieces of Russian armored vehicles destroyed in just one week near Vuhledar ~~

130 pieces of Russian armored vehicles destroyed in just one week near Vuhledar. World Bank, WHO believe the damage to Ukraine’s healthcare system stands at $26B. Russia is draining a massive Ukrainian reservoir, endangering a nuclear plant.

Daily overview — Summary report, February 14

There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/vLwTYfmMfL

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 14, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Agitation work on the mobilization of scientists has begun in Moscow. In particular, with the staff of the research institute “Polyus”, which is Russia’s leading scientific centre in the field of laser technologies, explanatory work was carried out about social guarantees and benefits of mobilized persons.

[Due to the significant number of medical losses among the invaders, a maternity hospital in the temporarily occupied Luhansk is used to treat wounded soldiers of the Russian occupation forces. In addition, the premises of children’s hospital No. 3 have also been re-arranged as a military hospital.]

[There is an increase in the number of cases where the mobilized serving in units attached to the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District refuse to attack . Because of this, the men mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast are removed from the second and third lines and sent to training grounds. There, they undergo two-weeks training and man the assault units for offensive operations on Avdiivka axis.]

In order to motivate the personnel for offensives, propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations is distributed in enemy units. In addition, an additional payment was announced to each invader for a kilometre of advancement on Ukrainian land.

Due to the lack of metal identity tags (so-called dog tags), personnel of the Russian 20th Army operating in the Luhansk oblast were ordered to carry a cartridge case with a piece of paper in their breast pocket. Each piece of paper should contain personnel information of the holder, their personal number etc.

Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were identified. Russian troops undergo combat training at various training grounds in Belarus. [Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine. At the same time, the adversary does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements near the line of contact.]

Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on offensive operations on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka axes. Russian forces suffer significant losses . The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking additional measures to strengthen defence.

The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains high across Ukraine. However, our air defence system is constantly being strengthened.

“Major offensive” near Vuhledar: 130 pieces of Russian armoured vehicles destroyed in just one week, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Defence Forces of the Tavria front. “The Russian army lost quite a lot of armoured vehicles on the Vuhledar front within the two weeks of the so-called major offensive. Last week alone, 130 pieces [of armoured vehicles] were destroyed, including 36 tanks. This is a battalion.

Regarding the previously posted photos and videos of the destruction of a column of military equipment in this area, Dmytrashkivskyi explained that there were days when Russian forces had been losing 15 to 20 pieces of equipment.”

Russian barracks, trucks with ammunition hit near Mariupol, Ukrinform reports, citing Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko. “Russian barracks and four trucks loaded with ammunition have been hit in the urban-type settlement of Nikolske near the city of Mariupol.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Losses of the Russian army

As of Tuesday 14 February, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russan Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day: Personnel – about 139080 (+740),

Tanks – 3286 (+3),

Armoured combat vehicles – 6500 (+8),

Artillery systems – 2299 (+9),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 466 (+1),

Air defence means – 234 (+0),

Aircraft – 298 (+2),

Helicopters – 286 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5155 (+5),

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 2011 (+4),

Special equipment – 218 (+1),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 857 (+0) Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence believes Russia will delay second wave of mobilisation, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Wall Street Journal and Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU). “They are preparing for the second wave of mobilisation, but we believe that they will postpone it because they have not overcome all the difficulties they experienced during the first wave. They were not ready for such a large-scale mobilisation then, and they are not ready now. Skibitskyi clarified that if Russia goes ahead with a new round of mobilisation, it will suffer the same problems that the previous wave revealed, including the lack of modern equipment in good working order and a sufficient number of combat-ready officers, the training of a huge influx of untrained people.” ‘Our losses were gigantic’: life in a sacrificial Russian assault wave, The New York Times reports. “Poorly trained Russian soldiers captured by Ukraine describe being used as cannon fodder by commanders throwing waves of bodies into an assault. The soldiers were sitting ducks, sent forth by Russian commanders to act essentially as human cannon fodder in an assault. And they have become an integral component of Russia’s military strategy as it presses a new offensive in Ukraine’s east: relying on overwhelming manpower, much of it comprising inexperienced, poorly trained conscripts, regardless of the high rate of casualties. There are two main uses of the conscripts in these assaults: as “storm troops” who move in waves, followed by more experienced Russian fighters; and as intentional targets, to draw fire and thus identify Ukrainian positions to hit with artillery. In interviews last week, half a dozen prisoners of war provided rare first-hand accounts of what it is like to be part of a sacrificial Russian assault. These orders were common, so our losses were gigantic, Sergei said. The next group would follow after a pause of 15 or 20 minutes, then another, then another. […] But using infantry to storm trenches, redolent of World War I, brings high casualties. So far, the tactic has been used primarily by Wagner in the push for Bakhmut. Last week, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, said he would end the practice of recruiting convicts. But Russia’s regular army this month began recruiting convicts in exchange for pardons, shifting the practice on the Russian side in the war from the Wagner private army to the military. Some military analysts and Western governments have questioned Russia’s strategy, citing rates of wounded and killed at around 70 percent in battalions featuring former convicts. On Sunday, the British defence intelligence agency said that over the past two weeks, Russia had probably suffered its highest rate of casualties since the first week of the invasion.”

Humanitarian

On the road with Ukraine’s ‘medical battalion’ – AFP reportagehttps://t.co/dYmrgjfnN8 pic.twitter.com/bidhUyZCEt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023

World Bank, WHO believe damage to Ukraine’s healthcare system stands at $26B, Ukrinform reports, citing Health Minister Viktor Liashko. “As for the financial assessment, where we have access to the facilities that have been destroyed and damaged, we look at the price per square meter for the hospital, using the design and estimate documentation for other facilities for 2021. We have calculated the average price for all the facilities and now we can actually talk about the amount of up to $1 billion that is needed to bring them to the pre-invasion condition…

At the same time, specialists with the World Bank and World Health Organization calculate by their methodology: not only the recovery to the condition as of February 24, but also lost investment and other lost potentials that the affected hospitals could generate. They estimate the damage to Ukraine’s healthcare system at tens of billions of dollars. In particular, the last figure they presented in late September 2022 was $26 billion, Liashko said.

The minister added that the state has no access to the healthcare facilities located in the temporarily occupied territories so the degree of their damage cannot be assessed at the moment.

According to the minister, 1,218 healthcare facilities were damaged as a result of Russian aggression. Of them, 173 objects were destroyed by more than 90%. As Liashko noted, in such cases, the facilities are not to be restored. Erecting new buildings based on new projects will be on the table.”

Environmental

Russia is draining a massive Ukrainian reservoir, endangering a nuclear plant, NPR reports. “Russia appears to be draining an enormous reservoir in Ukraine, imperilling drinking water, agricultural production and safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, according to satellite data obtained by NPR. Since early November 2022, water has been gushing out of the Kakhovka Reservoir, in Southern Ukraine, through sluice gates at a critical hydroelectric power plant controlled by Russian forces. As a result, satellite data shows that the water level at the reservoir has plummeted to its lowest point in three decades. […]

At stake is drinking water for hundreds of thousands of residents, irrigation for nearly half-a-million acres of farmland, and the cooling system at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Late last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it was aware of the potential risk posed by dropping water levels at the reservoir. “Even though the decreased water level does not pose an immediate threat to nuclear safety and security, it may become a source of concern if it is allowed to continue,” the IAEA’s director General Rafael M. Grossi said in a statement. […]

The reservoir is essential to supplying water to otherwise arid farmland in the southern part of the country, according to Brian Kuns, a geographer at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences who has studied farming in southern Ukraine. A network of canals leading from the reservoir irrigates roughly 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) of farmland that is used to grow sunflowers, grain and vegetables. “It’s very important locally,” Kuns says.

The reservoir was also a critical source of water for the Crimean Peninsula, which is supplied via a 403-kilometer (250 mile) canal. After Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, Ukraine diverted water from the canal, leaving the peninsula parched. Following Russia’s larger invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, one of the goals was to restore Crimea’s water supply, and Russia did so that summer by diverting water out of the reservoir.

Russia appeared to have spent several months using the Kakhovka Reservoir to refill a network of reservoirs in Crimea, according to David Helms, a retired meteorologist with decades of experience working for the US federal government, most recently at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. “There’s 23 reservoirs; they’re topped off,” he says. […]

It appears that Russian forces deliberately used two gantry cranes on the Russian-controlled side of the dam to open additional sluice gates, allowing water to rush out of the reservoir. The result has been startling. Radar altimetry data shows the current level of the reservoir at 14 meters, approximately 2 meters below its normal height. Since December, the reservoir’s water level has plummeted to its lowest level in 30 years of satellite observation.

A Feb. 7 statement on Telegram from the local government said that if the level fell below 13.2 meters, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s cooling system, which relies on water from the reservoir, would be in peril. The statement said that Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s hydroelectric company, believes the discharge is being done deliberately by the Russians. […]

Helms believes the deliberate discharge is another way for Russia to hurt Ukraine. Now that Crimea’s reservoirs are full, he says, this could be a way for Russia to hamper Ukraine’s economy, which depends heavily on agricultural exports. […] But Kuns is less certain of Russia’s intent. He points out that most of the affected agricultural areas are in Russian-held parts of Ukraine. It just seems strange that they’d be doing a scorched-earth on territory that they claim publicly that they want to keep, he says.”

Enemy hampering Ukraine’s potential efforts to reconnect Zaporizhzhia NPP to power system – minister, Ukrinform reports, citing Energy Minister German Galushchenko. “The situation is worsening. And this is not only our assessment as it coincides with that of the IAEA experts. We discussed this with (IAEA Director General Rafael – ed.) Grossi. He is aware of this, as are his experts who are on the ground.

These are a few tracks of this worsening. First, there is some anger on the part of the Russians that they failed to get the number of people they wanted to sign contracts with them, and consequently the pressure is increasing on the NPP personnel. They get beat up in public, some people disappear… That is, this is the usual Russian terror in action. And the second track is that in general, the NPP currently operates in such a way that this deteriorates the equipment. This significantly worsens the possibility of reconnecting it to our power system in the future, Galushchenko said.”

Legal

Yermak on a special tribunal for Russia: We already discussing specific mechanisms, Ukrinform reports. “Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak held a meeting of the working group on the issue of establishing a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Yermak noted that most allies support Ukraine’s initiative: Today, almost all of them say they are willing to participate in the creation of the tribunal. We are no longer discussing the likelihood of the idea itself, but the specific mechanisms of its creation.”

Ukrainians file 325,000 reports of destroyed, damaged homes, Ukrinform reports, citing Olena Shuliak, head of the ruling Servant of the People party. “Since March, more than 325,000 reports of damage or destruction to accommodations as a result of Russia’s armed aggression have been filed by Ukrainian citizens. The government has been collecting such reports since March 2022, Shuliak said.

According to the party leader, this figure is not final because not everyone was able to submit their report just yet. […] As reported, on March 26, 2022, the government adopted a resolution on the collection, processing and accounting of information on homes damaged and destroyed as a result of hostilities, acts of terror and sabotage caused by Russia’s armed aggression.”

Support

"The support for Ukraine is welcome and necessary, sending a strong message to Vladimir Putin that he will not win this war, giving him every incentive to end it."https://t.co/dP1JPijOFj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 14, 2023

Sky defence and tank coalition: Ukraine’s Defence Minister on main themes of Ramstein 9, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, is on his way to the 9th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meeting. I have the honour for the ninth time to lead a joint team of representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Intelligence, the General Staff, and our diplomats, which will work intensively with partners in the coming days. The pace is extremely high.

According to Reznikov, the main issues on the agenda will be […] protection of the Ukrainian skies, including through the involvement of an aviation platform; development of a “tank coalition”; the formation of a safety margin for ammunition; training programmes for Ukrainian soldiers; and stability of support, including logistics, maintenance, repair and the practical implementation of “Military Schengen”.”

Duda says Russia’s victory is possible if the West hesitates with weapon supply, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Polish President Andrzej Duda. “Ukraine urgently needs to receive military equipment from its Western allies in the coming weeks, otherwise the Russians might win the war. They do not have the modern military infrastructure, but they have people! If we don’t send military equipment to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Putin might win. He might win, and we don’t know where he will stop, the Polish president said. […]

Last week, during his meeting with EU leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over a wish list regarding new arms supplies. At the same time, according to media reports, the leaders of the European Union states did not give Zelensky any promises to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft during the summit in Brussels, although the Ukrainian president hinted at such agreements.”

Germany does not discuss providing fighter jets to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Bild. “Annalena Baerbock, German Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said that the government in Berlin is not currently considering providing fighter jets to Ukraine.”

Bundeswehr will start training Ukrainians on Leopard 2 next week, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Spiegel. “The Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of Germany, will start training the Ukrainian troops on the Leopard 2 tanks next week. Over the last few days, the German Air Force transferred the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers, along with military equipment, from Poland to Germany. In the middle of next week, training on the Leopard 2 tanks will start at the military training ground in Münster, Lower Saxony, where the Ukrainian units are already training on Marder armoured vehicles.

The Bundeswehr plans to give the accelerated course to the Ukrainian soldiers, and some of them have arrived from the contact line near the city of Bakhmut. The training will last just six to eight weeks. […] If everything goes according to plan, the trained troops will come back to the contact line in Ukraine with the Leopard combat tanks by the end of March.”

19 CAESAR howitzers from Denmark are already in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has reported that Denmark has already handed over the promised 19 ​​CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine and posted footage of their transfer to Ukraine.

In late January, the French Minister of Defence said that Ukraine had 18 ​​CAESARs, of which one needed serious repair. This brings the total number of ​​CAESARs to 37, along with 19 from Denmark. In addition, 12 more ​​CAESARs are expected from France in the future.”

NATO expected to raise munitions stockpile targets as war depletes reserves, Reuters reports. “NATO is expected to ask its members to raise its ammunition stockpiles which have been badly depleted by the war in Ukraine, as allies try to put arms supplies to Kyiv and their own militaries on a sustainable footing after a year in crisis mode. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, many NATO countries fell short of meeting the alliance’s stockpiling targets, as officials considered wars of attrition with large-scale artillery battles a thing of the past.

But the pace of deliveries to Ukraine, where Kyiv’s troops are firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily, has drained Western inventories and exposed holes in the efficiency, speed and manpower of supply chains. If Europe were to fight Russia, some countries would run out of ammunition in days, a European diplomat told Reuters. NATO has just completed an extraordinary survey of the remaining munition stocks, a NATO official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Those NATO (munitions targets) that we set, and each ally has a specific target, those were not being met for the most part (before the Ukraine war), the official said. Now the stockpiles are running even lower due to the conflict in Ukraine, making it likely that NATO will raise the target levels for their members’ ammunition reserves, the source said. […]

The NATO official said the biggest shortfall are battle-decisive munitions ranging from 155 mm shells used in howitzers, to HIMARS missiles, and ammunition for air defence systems like IRIS-T, Patriot and Gepard, all in heavy use by Ukrainian troops. Decisions on stockpiling goals are expected when NATO leaders meet for a summit in Lithuania in mid-July.

The war also cast a spotlight on the lack of industrial capacity necessary to ramp up production quickly, after decades of dwindling government orders saw many production lines vanish. […] The United States and France have both started to pressure defence companies to boost production. […]

Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a 100 billion euro special fund days after the invasion to modernise the military, has made little progress in backfilling arms and munitions rushed to Kyiv. Until the end of last year, we did not receive any significant orders, said the head of the Association of the German Security and Defence Industry, Hans Christoph Atzpodien. […]

Even in Britain, which has appeared as one of Ukraine’s main suppliers, unease has grown among the opposition after London supplied Kyiv with 30 AS90 big artillery guns in January. John Healey, defence policy chief for the main opposition Labour Party, told Reuters that this was one third of Britain’s entire supply, but nothing had been done to replace them.[…]

Efforts to ramp up defence production are hampered by several factors, among them a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, some raw materials and the challenge of finding enough highly skilled workers. “I don’t necessarily think that within the next year our stockpile levels will increase massively,” the NATO official said. Any additional stockpiles we will have will be heading to Ukraine.”

Munich SC Chair Christoph Heusgen supports unrestricted military aid to Ukraine. He believes Western countries should be guided solely by Ukraine's military necessity, including fighter jets supply. They must remain firm and continue to support Ukraine.https://t.co/gBQTa30byt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023

Saab’s ‘huge ramp up’ in anti-tank weapon, ammo production targets 400,000 units a year, Breaking Defense reports. “Swedish manufacturer Saab expects the weapons of its ground combat portfolio — including the company’s Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) which have proven highly effective in Ukraine — will increase dramatically to reach an annual output of 400,000 units.

In the context of how we have doubled capacity from one year to the next at our Swedish [production] sites…and by 2025 we will have doubled capacity again, then it will be possible to generate 400,000 units from our sites per year, said Saab CEO Micael Johansson during a Feb. 10 financial results media briefing. It is a huge ramp up.

Included in that 400,000 number are the company’s Carl Gustaf, AT4 and NLAW systems, all of which are man-portable weapons used against ground vehicles, as well as ammunition.”

New Developments

'Pro-Putin agitator': Ukraine slams ex Italy PM Berlusconi after new anti-Zelenskyy remarks Berlusconi blamed Zelenskyy directly for the "massacre of his civilians and soldiers." @MFA_Ukraine accused Berlusconi of "kissing Putin's bloodstained hands"https://t.co/8TRszTUUV2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 14, 2023

The United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately, Reuters “The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately, the US embassy in Moscow said. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions. Do not travel to Russia, it added.”

At the MSC, NATO Dy SG Mircea Geoană stated that Russia lacks forces to attack Ukraine from Transnistria. It seeks to undermine Moldova's pro-Western direction, unity, and Maia Sandu's superb leadership. Thus, allies must give Russia "even more trouble."https://t.co/tZOBikqW1r — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 13, 2023

Russia’s plans to stage a coup in Moldova involving hostage-taking, Sandu says, Ukrinform reports, citing NewsMaker. “President Maia Sandu of Moldova spoke of Russia’s plans to organize a coup in the country, involving opposition protests and engaging participants with military training, as well as citizens of the Russian Federation, Belarus, Serbia, and Montenegro, to attack government buildings and topple the government. The leader stated this on Monday at a press conference on the issue of the country’s security.” Russia’s coup plans for Moldova is another proof of “enormous appetites”, Ukrinform reports, citing Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office. “Attempts of RF to destabilize Moldova and commit a coup d’état – are yet another proof of the true nature of the Russian expansionist state and its enormous appetites,” Podoliak tweeted. The advisor added that anyone seeking a “settlement” with Russia must remember this.” NATO defence ministers expected to discuss Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, The Washington Post “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects Ukraine’s request for fighter jets to be addressed at this week’s gathering of defence ministers in Brussels. The comments, made at a news conference Monday, come as Western nations decide how far they are willing to go in arming Ukraine to defend itself almost one year after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.” The future of Poland depends on assistance to Ukraine – Morawiecki, Ukrinform reports, citing Dziennik Gazeta Prawna and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “We are helping Ukraine, because our future depends on our eastern neighbor. We are doing more than others because we have more to win and more to lose, he said. […] He said that Ukraine would not be able to defeat Russia without the solidarity of the West, including sanctions, financial, humanitarian and military assistance. It won’t be easy to continue the enthusiasm currently present in European official halls. But the most important thing that we have to continue is European unity and determination in supporting the defenders of Ukraine. We woke up the West, so we cannot let it fall asleep again, Morawiecki said.” UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact, AP “Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” The draft […] is entitled “Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies.” Russia may launch massive missile attack on Feb 24, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk. “Talking of [time] distance from one massive missile attack to another, it is usually up to two weeks. We can notice that, from the previous one to the next one, it is exactly February 24. Keeping in mind Russian forces’s obsession with sacred dates, it is necessary to stay alert, Humeniuk told.”

Assessment

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-february-13-2023*