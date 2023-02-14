Russia’s Rosatom’s income increased by 17% last year. Ukraine insists on sanctions

“Last year, Rosatom’s income grew by 17%. On every dollar that goes to the Russian budget, the blood of Ukrainians. And this should be remembered by everyone who trades with Russia,” Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, calling on the EU to introduce sanctions against Russia’s Rosatom.

Rosatom is a Russian state corporation headquartered in Moscow that specializes in nuclear energy and nuclear goods. Putin himself founded it in 2007.

“Ukrainian nuclear energy has made a tremendous step to overcome dependence on Russian fuel suppliers,” Shmyhal also said. “[Ukraine’s] Enerhoatom terminated the contract with the Russian company and switched to the fuel assemblies of the American company Westinghouse.”

He said that the European countries should follow a similar path to end their dependency on Russia.

Tags: nuclear energy, Nuclear Industry