Water level in Dnipro dropped by 1.5 meters due to damage by Russians, fish dying en masse

Due to the damage by the Russian occupiers to the shut-off valves of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant, the water level in the Dnipro is decreasing. As of January 19, the Department of Environmental Protection of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration noted that the water level in the Kakhovskyi Reservoir has dropped by almost 1.5 meters, but the water continues to drain. In the floodplain of the Dnipro, shallow water channels are drying up, fish that remained in these channels are dying en masse.

In the photo by Kateryna Klochko, published by Reporters, is the tract of Domakh. This is a popular location for recreation among Zaporizhzhia residents and a place loved by local fishermen. The water receded tens of meters from the shore, exposing the wooden skeletons of fishing huts. Fishermen say that the water level in the tract has already dropped by 1.8 meters. Zaporozhians come to the Dnipro to walk along the coast, where there was water just a few months ago.