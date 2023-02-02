UK has not made a “solid decision” not to send its fighter jets to Ukraine – UK Defense Minister Wallace

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK has not made a “solid decision” not to send its fighter jets to Ukraine, but does not think it is the right approach “for now,” The Guardian reported.
On 31 January, the UK government spokesperson said supplying western jets was not practical: “These are sophisticated pieces of equipment. We do not think it is practical to send those jets into Ukraine.”
Now, asked why Britain would not send jets to Ukraine, Wallace said:
“I’ve been involved with this for a pretty long time. And I’ve learned two things: never rule anything in and never rule anything out,” he said adding that the decision wasn’t “solid” and that “For now, I don’t think that’s the right approach … What’s going to move on this conflict this year is going to be the ability for Ukrainians to deploy western armour against Russia.”
Tags: UK, western weapons