Russians attacked the center of Kherson, 20 yo man died on the spot – Oblast Head

On Thursday, January 5, Russian invaders shelled the center of Kherson, head of Kherson Oblast Adminitration Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote in Telegram. A 20-year-old man died of his injuries on the spot. Russians hit a house.
