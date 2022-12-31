Ukraine’s police calls to inform on points of sale of fireworks: pyrotechnics is banned since August in Ukraine

The National Police of Ukraine urged citizens to inform law enforcement officers about points of sale of pyrotechnics, Suspilne reports.

The Kyiv City Council banned the sale and launching of fireworks during the war on 23 July. In August,the Ukrainian Parliament banned the use of fireworks and firecrackers all across the country, the authors of the bill explained the expediency of the ban with the negative consequences of war as explosions harm the psychological state of people.

National Police spokeswoman Mariana Reva said on the air of the nationwide telethon:

“Of course, appropriate raids are carried out, and not only by the police but also by other control bodies are responsible for this. Such points are checked, we respond to reports from citizens, so we appeal to everyone: if you know that pyrotechnics, which is prohibited, is being sold somewhere, call 102, report to us,” said Reva.

She reminded that throughout the territory of Ukraine when a ban on the use of pyrotechnic devices is introduced, a ban on the sale of them is introduced automatically.

Earlier, speaking about the police response to the violation of the ban on the use of pyrotechnics, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said that the offenders will be immediately brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law, not only for use but also for sales of such goods.

“Pyrotechnics today is not about celebrating. It is a reminder of explosions. It is already psychologically difficult for millions of people in Ukraine to survive the war. Therefore, I urge you to think about these citizens and do without pyrotechnics. We will set off fireworks together after the victory,” he said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: ban, fireworks