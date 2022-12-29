US and British ambassadors reacted to Russian missile strikes: “Thankful for skills of Ukraine air defense”

The US and British ambassadors reacted to the new Russian missile strike, which happened today.

🇷🇺 missiles launched across 🇺🇦 including Kyiv and Lviv. Civilians injured. 🇷🇺 rejects @ZelenskyyUa peace plan. Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) December 29, 2022

The Kremlin continues its escalating campaign of missile attacks, cruelly wielding cold & dark against 🇺🇦. Families are again hunkering down as critical infrastructure & other targets across the country are attacked. Thankful for skill of 🇺🇦 air defense – Ukraine will prevail! — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) December 29, 2022