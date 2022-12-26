Uniforms for military women are being tested in Ukraine

Uniforms and underwear for military women are currently being tested in several brigades, after which the clothes will be approved as official, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

“For several months, the Ministry of Defense together with volunteers dealt with this issue. And now I can finally state – the first batches of women’s uniforms and underwear have already arrived at several brigades for testing.

Together with volunteers, two versions of suits and underwear for female military personnel have been produced, which will be tested during experimental wear in military units. Also, during the experimental wearing, the existing model of the field suit will be investigated by disassembling it and giving the defenders a coat and trousers of different mesh sizes.

So, according to the procedure, after testing the uniforms by the defenders, after receiving comments and wishes from them, the copies will be finalized by the manufacturer, after which, under my signature, changes will be made,” Reznikov wrote.

