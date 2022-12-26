28 military clashes and 225 artillery shellings took place in Bakhmut during a day

Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and some parts of Luhansk Oblast are currently the main hot spots of Russo-Ukrainian war, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Forces, Colonel Serhiy Cherevatyi, said on Ukrainian national television.

“28 military clashes and 225 shellings of various calibers of artillery and tanks took place during the day in the Bakhmut direction alone,” he said.