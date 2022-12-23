Zelenskyy revealed conditions under which he would make other visits abroad

Ukraine

During his address to the diplomats, Zelenskyy revealed the conditions under which he is ready to make other visits abroad.

“If any visit will potentially have the same significant strategic content as my recent visit to the United States, if our Armed Forces, all our Defense Forces will directly depend on the results of the visit, if one or another of our partners is ready to take the lead in implementing the points of the Ukrainian peace formula, if there can be decisive steps to speed up our victory, then as an exception to the general practice of wartime, there can be my negotiations on a personal level.”

