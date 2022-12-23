US spent 5% of its military budget to destroy half of Russia’s capability with the help of Ukraine — CEPA

The new analysis of The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) by Timothy Ash proves the US support for Ukraine is extremely cost-effective. Spending relatively tiny amount of money, the US helped to destroy already half of Russian’s military capability.

US spending of 5.6% of its defense budget to destroy nearly half of Russia’s conventional military capability seems like an absolutely incredible investment,” the analysis reads.

Altogether, the Biden administration received Congressional approval for $40bn in aid for Ukraine for 2022 and has requested an additional $37.7bn for 2022. More than half of this aid has been earmarked for defense. The total US defense budget for 2022 is $715 billion.

