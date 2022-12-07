Campaign of intimidation against Ukrainian embassies goes on – Ukraine Foreign Minister

A package sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. Photo by Serhii Pohoreltsev

Ukrainian embassies all over Europe have received new suspicious packages over the past two days, according to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The suspicious packages have arrived at the embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Denmark, as well as the consulate in Gdansk, Poland. Overall, Ukrainian diplomats in fifteen countries have already received letters with threats, namely in Austria, Italy, the Vatican, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Kazakhstan, Portugal, the USA, Romania, Hungary, France, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

Throughout the week, Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been operating under heightened security measures after a Ukrainian embassy employee in Madrid was injured on 30 November by a bomb that was planted in a package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador in Spain. Since that time eighteen Ukrainian diplomatic missions in twelve countries in Europe have received packages with blood and animal eyes from anonymous senders.

All packages had the same address written on them: the Tesla car showroom in Sindelfingen town, Germany. The shipment was made from the post offices without video surveillance. Whoever sent those packages, took all measures to conceal identity and leave no traces of their DNA on the packages, Kuleba said.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine Embassy