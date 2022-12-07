Campaign of intimidation against Ukrainian embassies goes on – Ukraine Foreign Minister

A package sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. Photo by Serhii Pohoreltsev
Ukrainian embassies all over Europe have received new suspicious packages over the past two days, according to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The suspicious packages have arrived at the embassies in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Denmark, as well as the consulate in Gdansk, Poland. Overall, Ukrainian diplomats in fifteen countries have already received letters with threats, namely in Austria, Italy, the Vatican, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Kazakhstan, Portugal, the USA, Romania, Hungary, France, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.
Throughout the week, Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been operating under heightened security measures after a Ukrainian embassy employee in Madrid was injured on 30 November by a bomb that was planted in a package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador in Spain. Since that time eighteen Ukrainian diplomatic missions in twelve countries in Europe have received packages with blood and animal eyes from anonymous senders.
Some 6 Ukrainian embassies received threatening letters with blood and animal eyes
All packages had the same address written on them: the Tesla car showroom in Sindelfingen town, Germany. The shipment was made from the post offices without video surveillance. Whoever sent those packages, took all measures to conceal identity and leave no traces of their DNA on the packages, Kuleba said.
